/'The most honest thing I've put out': Rapper Yashraj puts 8 years of his journey into Mayanagri

Before the streams, the stages and the recognition, there was a young artist asking himself who he was, and whether he would ever become who he wanted to be. MAYANAGRI is Yashraj’s introspective journey through identity, ambition, friendship and the realities of finding your place in an industry that rarely slows down. Opening with “Con Hai Tu?”, he questions his own identity, achievements and the person he has become, blurring the line between self-belief and self-doubt in a reintroduction to his artistry after six years.

At its heart, the mixtape is about the pursuit of dreams, captured most vulnerably in “Lagte Kya Hai Khwaab Jeene Ko”, where Yashraj challenges the idea of waiting for luck or validation, reflecting on the persistence it takes to build something from the ground up.



The journey is equally rooted in the bonds that shape us, with “Bhai Ki Hai Gaadi” capturing the nostalgia of late-night Mumbai drives, unfiltered conversations and the brotherhood of growing up together, while acknowledging how time and circumstances can change those relationships. Across ten tracks, Yashraj moves between bravado and vulnerability, self-assurance and uncertainty, weaving together personal experiences and larger observations about the world around him. MAYANAGRI - a city of illusions - is ultimately a story about chasing dreams, questioning yourself and holding on to the people and experiences that make the journey worthwhile.



It is the most personal chapter of his career yet, ten tracks putting eight years of his journey into words, from what he set out to become to everything he went through on the way.



Inspired by André 3000's words, "Great things start in little rooms," MAYANAGRI looks at what happens after those dreams leave the room. The project follows two young dreamers, Yashraj and Dropped Out, who set out to make a name for themselves in the industry and the city. Along the way, the emotions and experiences they encountered led them into different mirages, forcing them to learn how to find their way out, often the hard way. What began with questioning who they were and celebrating what they hoped to become eventually brought them to a point of complete numbness, only to question who they were all over again.



At its heart, MAYANAGRI is about finding the true meaning of what it takes to live your dreams in the city of dreams that never sleeps. The project moves between questions, insecurities, God complexes, self-reassurance, escapism and the larger question of what it means to be an artist. The title carries the same feeling. MAYANAGRI translates to a "city of illusion," a reference to Mumbai, the city at the centre of Yashraj and Dropped Out's journey, and to the illusions, smoke and mirrors that can become part of the pursuit of making it.



The mixtape traces the emotional cost of ambition, moving through confidence, escapism, heartbreak and the compromises that come with chasing a dream. Woven through it are themes of societal pressure, personal insecurities and the relentless demand to keep creating and putting yourself out there. Played from start to finish, it tells the story of innocence slowly turning cold. Played in reverse, from SARDI back to CON HAI TU? it becomes the journey of a guarded artist finding his way back to the dreamer he once was. From the self-reflection of CON HAI TU? and UNDERRATED, to the nostalgia and shifting dynamics of friendship in BHAI KI HAI GAADI, and finally the emotional detachment captured in SARDI, each visual deepens the larger narrative. Rooted in everyday settings, shared experiences and layered metaphors, the visuals explore ambition, identity, friendship and the ways in which chasing a dream can fundamentally change who you are.

From the introspection of Azaad Hu Mein and the raw energy of Ladke Convict to the alt-disco sounds of Meri Jaan Pehle Naach and the glitch pop approach of 3P, Yashraj’s discography reflects how his sound and penmanship have evolved over the years. Each project has seen him explore different sonic directions and new ways of expressing himself as an artist. With MAYANAGRI, he brings these experiences into a larger, more personal narrative, looking beyond the music to examine what it has taken to pursue the artist he wanted to become.



Sonically, MAYANAGRI brings together hypnotic funk grooves, soul and jazz influences, and harmonic, cinematic orchestral production, all tied together by the spinal cord of hip-hop and gritty storytelling. It brings Yashraj and Dropped Out's shared musical sensibilities into a soundscape that reflects the emotional journey at the heart of the project. The project also builds on the alt-disco groove Yashraj has explored since Meri Jaan Pehle Naach, alongside the wider influences of soul, jazz and pop that have shaped his sound over the years.



The mixtape comes with The Waiting Room, a laid-back visual film that plays all ten tracks from start to end, made to be lived with more than watched. Alongside it, individual visual pieces bring specific moments and ideas from Yashraj’s journey to life.It sits naturally with the way Yashraj works: a writer known for his sharp penmanship and conceptual depth, an MC who moves across sounds, and a creative director who has directed a couple of his own music videos. Time and again, he has proved himself one of the most creative minds in the independent space.