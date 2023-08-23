Zendaya who? Say hello to Rachel as the Euphoria star stuns in new hairstyle
Story highlights
Zendaya is known for her versatility when it comes to her choice of clothes and accessories. A true blue fashion icon, Zendaya never ceases to amaze with something different everytime she makes a public appearance.
Zendaya is known for her versatility when it comes to her choice of clothes and accessories. A true blue fashion icon, Zendaya never ceases to amaze with something different everytime she makes a public appearance.
Who doesn’t love Jennifer Aniston’s iconic Rachel from Friends haircut? Well, we’ve got ourselves a new Rachel courtesy of Zendaya’s new hairdo. The Euphoria star stunned her fans as she debuted a new hairstyle and fans can’t stop gushing over how much she looks like Rachel from American sitcom Friends.
Zendaya posted a new mirror selfie on Instagram story in which she rocked a shoulder-length haircut – much similar to Jennifer Aniston’s from the iconic show. With her layers perfectly blow dried, Zendaya captioned the picture, "Needed a little refresh."
Who is that? Zendaya or Rachel from Friends?
trending now
This was not the first time Zendaya opted for a short hairstyle. Back in December, Zendaya turned heads with a caramel-coloured bob at an Euphoria event in Los Angeles. At the time, she playfully addressed her haircut by sharing a meme of the character Agent Wendy Pleakley from the 2002 Disney film Lilo & Stitch with the text, "When bitches get a lil bob." She added in the caption, "Me...I'm bitches."