Zac Efron is reportedly 'in love' with his Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron and his Australian girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares are going strong despite rumors that the pair called it quits back in November. Recently, the two were spotted together, and according to friends, they're totally in love.

On Friday, Zac and Vanessa were seen walking hand-in-hand in Sydney pulling off a matching denim look. They were again seen together this time in Vaucluse, Australia, enjoying some time together at the beach.





According to US Weekly, a source was quoted saying, "Zac and Vanessa are really good for each other."







"She has calmed him down a lot, and he’s not partying too much." Kyle Sandilands, a friend of Zac's and an Australian radio host even went so far as to say that Zac is "in love" with Vanessa on a recent episode of The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "They’re lovely," he said. "Beautiful couple. They do everything together...They’re just really sweet. They seem really settled and nice."

The pair reportedly met over the summer at a cafe in Byron Bay, Australia, where Zac is currently living. As per various reports, Vanessa was actually working at the cafe at the time, but she has since quit her job. Things got serious quickly and there were rumors that the pair were moving in together, though that was never confirmed. Back in October, Valladares had thrown the actor a surprise birthday party in the backyard of a private home with some of their friends.