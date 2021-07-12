What a stunner! Bella Hadid spices up the Cannes red carpet

No one does it better than Bella Hadid.

Cannes 2021 looked hotter and better than ever before as supermodel Bella Hadid took to the red carpet in a gown that not only accentuated her figure but could set the trend for this year. She walked the carpet in a bold statement piece from Daniel Roseberry’s autumn/winter 2021 couture collection for Schiaparelli.

The 24-year-old model looked stunning in a fitting black gown showing off her perfect curves with a very revealing scoop neck. The attractive point was her jaw-dropping lung necklace, entirely covering her bare chest. She kept it simple with her makeup and a neat bun that puts the focus on the neckline and obviously, so.

She hit the red carpet alongside Kimberley Garner and Taylor Hill for the premiere of Three Floors on Sunday. 'Three Floors' is directed by Nanni Moretti and follows the lives of the inhabitants of a apartment building in Rome as they co-exist. It is based on the 2017 novel Shalosh Qomot by Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo, moving the setting from Tel Aviv to Rome, and also marking Moretti's first adaptation of the work of another artist.

The story of three families living on different floors of the same middle-class apartment building. It is scheduled to be released in Italy on 23 September.