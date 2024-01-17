Weight loss influencer Mila De Jesus passes away at 35

Brazilian weight loss influencer Mila De Jesus has passed away at the age of 35. Mila's daughter Anna Clara confirmed the news on Monday as she shared a message on her mother’s Instagram page.



“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday,” the post read alongside a black and white photo of De Jesus.



“In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot.”

In the caption, Anna Clara added, “We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us Thank you."



The cause of Mila's death has not been revealed yet. The content creator leaves behind four children and her husband George Kowszik. The couple had married in September 2023.



Fans flooded the comments section of the post expressing their shock at De Jesus’ sudden death and sending condolences to her loved ones.



“Still can't believe it May God comfort the hearts of the whole family” Brazilian content creator Camila Coelho wrote.