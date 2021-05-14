UK's Royal Mail launches stamps in Prince Philip's memory

The UK`s Royal Mail on Thursday announced that it has issued four new stamps in the memory of Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 last month.



The commemorative stamps feature black and white images taken at various stages of the Duke of Ediburgh`s life, reports dpa news agency.



One image reflects the Prince`s time in service, taken by the photographer Baron, while the second is of the him attending the passing out parade of his son, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, at Dartmouth Naval College in Devon.



Another stamp is of Philip at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, while the last is a portrait taken by photographer Terry O`Neill.



The four stamps cost 5.76 pounds and are a mix of Second Class, First Class, 1.70 pound and 2.55 pound stamps.



The memorabilia is listed for pre-order on the Royal Mail website but will only go on sale from June 24.



"Throughout adulthood, the duke of Edinburgh dedicated himself to the service of this country, the Commonwealth and to the many causes he was involved with," Simon Thompson, Chief Executive of the Royal Mail, said.



"For more than seven decades he was at the centre of our national life. His passing is a key moment in our history which we mark with this set of commemorative stamps," Thompson added.



The Prince, Queen Elizabeth II`s husband, and was the longest-serving consort in British history.