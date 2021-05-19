UK royals: Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting her first child 

Queen Elizabeth II is soon going to be welcoming her 12th great grandchild. The Buckingham Palace has announced that Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Princess is due in autumn this year.



The statement said, "Both families are delighted with the news," Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mapello Mozzi in July 2020, at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions. She is ninth in line to the British throne.



Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February.

The queen has 10 great-grandchildren, with another second child for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of York due in the summer.