Two railway stations in Tokyo will undergo Harry Potter transformation

Tokyo is all set to get its own Platform Nine and Three- Quarters. Japan is planning to open its very own Harry Potter theme park known as Warner Bros Studio Tour- The Making of Harry Potter. And while the studio tour will open in 2023, two nearby railway stations will also undergo changes in accordance to the theme of the film. The stations, according to reports, will serve as a getaway to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The studio tour will be located at Toshimaen and so naturally, Toshimaen Station undergoing Potter transformation. A new two-storey structure will be built within the station which will have a dark red train platform reminiscent of Hogsmeade train station, where the Hogwarts Express ends its journey and where each year, young wizards arrive to get enrolled in Hogwarts.

Not just Toshimaen, but Ikebukuro Station too will undergo a similar transformation. The station is frequently used to get to Toshimaen. Reports state that platforms one and two- which connect to trains servicing Toshimaen- will be modeled on London’s King’s Cross train station, where Hogwarts pupils get an entry to the famous platforms 9 and 3/4.



Needless to say, the station will sport brown brick facades and analog clocks to look like an extension of the Potter universe.



Renovations will begin sometime in the summer this year and are set to be completed by the spring of 2023.