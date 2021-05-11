Tom Fletcher's seven-year-old son rewrites his music

Musician Tom Fletcher said his son Buzz loves to rewrite his music. He added that the seven-year-old has always been interested in his career.



"Buzz, my eldest, likes to rewrite my songs. Often, I`ll show him a first draft or first idea. You get a good instinct because kids don`t have a filter, which is brilliant yet terrifying," Fletcher said in an interview, according to a contactmusic report.



In fact, he added that Buzz makes changes to songs even if he likes them.



"Even if he likes it, he still can`t help himself. Often, it`ll be the next day and he`ll say, `I`ve been thinking about the song you showed me. I think it should go like this...`," he said.



The musician said this often makes him wonder if the changed version is better than the original.



"He`ll sing this whole new part. It`s very sweet but it makes me question whether what he`s written is actually better than what I`ve written," he said.