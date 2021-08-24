Tom Cruise lands helicopter at a family garden's in UK while shooting 'Mission: Impossible'; takes them on a chopper ride

Look who got lucky! Tom Cruise landed in his helicopter in the garden of a family on Monday and surprised them with a chopper ride.

It so happened that the Hollywood star was filming in the UK for his latest film ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ when he took the chopper to an Alison Webb’s Warwickshire garden. Tom had to make the landing there as Coventry Airport was temporarily shut.

The family was told a VIP had to land but they had no idea that it would be Tom Cruise.

Tom showed his gratitude as he posed with the family members and gave them a ride in his helicopter for free -- to Alison’s children and their friends.

Tom is currently busy filming at Birmingham's Grand Central with co-star Hayley Atwell. 'Mission: Impossible 7' is set to be released on May 27, 2022.