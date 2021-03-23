This is how much Priyanka Chopra's jumpsuit from Oprah Winfrey interview costs

Priyanka Chopra recently made a stunning appearance at the Oprah Winfrey chat show as she dressed in a soft blue one-shoulder jumpsuit with minimal makeup but stars in her eyes.

Priyanka Chopra recently sat down for a chat with the famous chat show host, talking about her memoir Unfinished, recent film ‘The White Tiger’ and many more things. She opened up about life in the US as a kid when she had gone for her schooling then meeting with husband Nick Jonas and falling in love and making a career in Hollywood.

While the actress gave a lot of content to talk about, one thing that has caught the attention of fashionistas in her sartorial choice -- the jumpsuit. The blue jumpsuit is a ‘Frenso’ jumpsuit that had pleated trousers. The monochrome crepe jumpsuit from Roland Mouret’s SS21’ collection was paired with floral hoops and shiny silver pencil heels.

For makeup, she kept it simple with a flawless base and peachy lips.

The outfit meanwhile costs £1,495 or Rs 1,49,921.62 on the brand’s official website.