'Te Amo!' Impress your love this Valentine's Day in different languages 

Valentine's Day is just hours away and couples are gearing up to put their best foot forward to surprise their crush, partner or spouse with cheeky date ideas and exciting gifts. While exchanging gifts and surprises are great, it's always important to let your significant other know that you are head over heels in love with them. And what better way to keep up the chemistry and mushy love than using flirty pick-up lines and getting them to blush!



Here are a few pick-up lines in different trending languages:



Korean: Your partner is into K-pop culture, drama and music? Don’t worry as we’ve got you covered this Valentine’s Day. Here’s a pick-up line that you can use to impress your crush who’s a K-pop fan!



I am going to call you Google because you are everything I am searching for - dangsin-i naega chajneun modeun geos-igi ttaemun-e naneun dangsin-eul Googleilago buleul geos-ibnida



French: What better way to express your love than in French- a language considered to be one of the most attractive and romantic ones! Keep your romantic quotient high with this fun pickup line.



I have a problem with my phone; it lacks your number! - J’ai un problème avec mon portable, il manque ton numéro!

Spanish: The Spanish language has a wealth of romantic vocabulary, with many words and expressions specifically related to love and romance. Here’s how you can surprise your partner by admiring their beauty in Spanish and make their day



If water were beauty, you’d be the whole ocean - Si el agua fuese belleza, tú serías el océano entero



Italian: Bella Ciao! While Italian food is a go-to for everyone, try this pick-up line for your crush/partner who will be your partner in crime in sharing a plate full of red-sauce pasta this Valentine’s Day.



Let’s commit the perfect crime: I will steal your heart, you steal mine - Commettiamo il crimine perfetto: ti ruberò il cuore, tu ruberai il mio



Japanese: If your significant other is a die-hard anime fan then this one's for you. Here’s how you can impress your loved ones using this pick-up line in Japanese



My heart beats loudly when I look at you - Kimi o miru to, dokidoki suru yo