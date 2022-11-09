Suffering from an eating disorder? Don't watch 'The Crown' Season 5

The UK leading eating disorder charity Beat has warned those struggling with eating disorders to not watch 'The Crown' Season 5. The Netflix show premiered on November 9 on the OTT platform.

The new season includes scenes that talk of the late Princess Diana's battle with bulimia nervosa and her mental health.



The second episode of 'The Crown' shows Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) speaking candidly about her bulimia while secretly recording tapes for author Andrew Morton for his book 'Diana: Her True Story'.



Beat added that while the inclusion of this portion could raise awareness amongst many, those who already were suffering from the disorder would get triggered and so should avoid watching the series.



Bulimia is a serious, complex mental illness which impacts an estimated 230,000 people in the UK, Beat’s director of external affairs, Tom Quinn told Metro.co.uk.



"When TV programmes like 'The Crown' portray eating disorders it can help to raise awareness of the reality of living with these mental illnesses and encourage people to seek support, but it’s crucial that this is done in an accurate and responsible way.

"For instance, a common misconception is that bulimia only impacts those who are underweight, however, the reality is that eating disorders can impact people of any weight, shape, age, gender or background."

Mr Quinn added, "We wouldn’t advise that anybody currently unwell with an eating disorder watches programmes which focus on eating disorders as we know it can be upsetting."

The late Princess Diana had famously opened up about her struggles with bulimia during her infamous BBC interview with Martin Bashir in 1995.



"You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable," the Princess had said back then.



