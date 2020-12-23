Steve Buscemi, Adam Sandler and others raise over $150K for Friends of Firefighters

Celebrating the work of firefighters amid pandemic, Steve Buscemi and friends including Judd Apatow, Julie Bowen, Dan Bulla, Tim Herlihy, Kevin James, Colin Quinn, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Rob Schneider and Kenan Thompson have contributed for the support of Friends of Firefighters. It offers essential programs and services to help active and retired firefighters and their families support.

The stars helped raise over $150K for the firefighters.

Friends of Firefighters was launched shortly after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 to address the severe need for counseling for firefighters, active or retired.

Over the virtual chat, Adam Sandler reflected on his time working on 2007's ‘I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry’, in which he and costar Kevin James play two straight, single Brooklyn firefighters who pretend to be a gay couple in order to receive domestic partner benefits. Sandler noted how it was a pleasure getting to work alongside real firefighters for his role, and how anytime he walks around New York City, he enjoys stopping by local fire stations to greet firefighters. "They have just the greatest energy," he shared.