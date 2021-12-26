Squid Game actress Jung Ho-Yeon worries fans with new photo, find out why

Korean actress Jung Ho-Yeon recently shared some snaps on her Instagram account and pictures led many fans to express their concern over her drastic weight loss.



The 27-year-old star, who shot to global stardom with the Netflix show 'Squid Game', which was released earlier this year took her social media and shared a series of snaps and no doubt is looking stunning in different outfits. Although, fans still pointed out her drastic weight loss.



''I don't want to come off negative at all, just want to say that seeing you in the black dress made me a bit worried,'' one fan commented on the image.



Another added, ''You're really beautiful but I got worried about the one in the black dress - are you okay or eating well take care of yourself, you and your health come first.'

'Is she really in good health? She is very thin, she worries me about the state of her health, I hope and hopefully it's just my things...' one fan wrote.



Many fans speak out in her defence and slammed users who were commenting on her figure.



''Like stop body-shaming her and commenting on her body. Some people are saying, "good job for being so skinny!" Some are saying, "eat something" - worry about yourself. She eats for crying out loud. Stop trippin. Everybody is not cut from the same mold. Let her do her,'' one fan wrote.



''You are beautiful as you are, you don't need to do anything, or change something in yourself to please society,'' another fan added.



Recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ho-Yeon herself revealed that she'd lost weight following the success of the show.



''I lost 3kg in a week when it became successful,' she said. 'I couldn’t eat — it wasn’t stress, I just didn’t know this feeling. I was kind of losing myself.''

In another interview, she revealed she 'didn't have time to eat' after moving to the US in recent weeks.