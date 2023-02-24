Serendipity Arles Grant 2023-24 is back with its second edition

After a successful first edition of the Serendipity Arles Grant, the largest of its kind for lens-based practitioners in South Asia is back with its second chapter. As an ongoing exercise to strengthen regional cooperation on the foundation of the strong Indo-French bilateral relations through cultural exchange, Serendipity Arts Foundation and Les Rencontres d’Arles announced the second chapter of the biggest photography, video and new media grant, supported by the Embassy of France in India, with the shared purpose of promoting cultural practices in South Asia.

The winning grant amount this year has been set to INR 12,00,000 rupees (approximately 15,000 euros) and will support lens-based practitioners from South Asian countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The initiative seeks not only to empower artists from the region, but also further a spirit of regional cooperation and representation.

The open call for entries began on January 30, 2023, and the applications will be accepted through the social media handles of the Serendipity Arts Foundation, Les Rencontres d’Arles and the Embassy of France in India. The process of receiving applications will close on March 15.

Welcoming the second edition of the Serendipity Arles Grant, Mr. Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder & Patron, Serendipity Arts and Founder of THE BRIJ, said, “This grant, is the coming together of Serendipity Arts and Rencontres d’Arles to jointly support lens-based practitioners and to promote the diverse creative expressions of the South Asian region. The first edition of the grant showed us the possibilities emerging from this association and we hope that our continuing support of the second edition will show our commitment to back and support artists from the region and help promote their work on a global scale.”