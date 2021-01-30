Selena Gomez releases new Spanish single 'Baila Conmigo'

After returning to her Hispanic roots with her debut Spanish single 'De Una Vez', Selena Gomez dropped a new Spanish song recently. Titled 'Baila Conmigo' ('Dance with Me' in Spanish) features Rauw Alejandro. The release is a step towards her gearing up to release an extended play record (EP) in Spanish.



'Baila Conmigo' is the second single in Spanish which comes just two weeks after the release of `De Una Vez` on January 14. The singer announced that she will also be releasing an EP titled `Revelacion` (or Revelation in Spanish.)



According to People, In a press release, the 28-year-old singer said, "With `Baila Conmigo,` I want to get everyone dancing."She further said, "The video portrays the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now and how music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world."In the recently released song Selena can be heard singing, "Por eso, baila, baila, baila conmigo / Baila, baila, que yo te sigo / Besame solo una vez / Asi tengo un motivo pa` volverte a ver." ("That`s why, dance, dance, dance with me / dance, dance and I`ll follow you / Kiss me, just once / so I have a reason to see you again.")







The music video begins with a few boys riding a bike, a woman drying clothes, and a young woman watching television where soon one can see Selena performing onscreen.



`Baila Conmigo` has been produced by Tainy who is the mastermind behind most reggaeton hits. The track fuses an authentic reggaeton sound with elements like the plucked electric guitar that lean more towards pop. It serves as a welcome contrast to Selena`s 2020 album `Rare`.



Gomez had said in a previous interview that she's wanted to create a Spanish project for over a decade because "I'm so, so proud of my heritage." In fact, Gomez believes she sounds better in Spanish.

"I actually think I sing better in Spanish," she said. "That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for."