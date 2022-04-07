Selena Gomez has been off the internet for the past 4 years to feel 'normal'

Youth icon Selena Gomez has been off the internet for the last four and a half years. In a recent interview with 'Good Morning America', Gomez, 29, opened up about her mental health struggles.



She credited largely her time offline in making her feel 'normal'.



"I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years," Gomez said. "It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal."

The singer is at present promoting her new mental health platform, 'Wondermind' which she co-founded with her mother, Mandy Teefey.

In the past, Gomez has openly spoken about her struggles with mental health and even revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020.

"It was really freeing (being diagnosed with bipolar disorder) to have the information," Gomez said.



"It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part. Like, I’ve probably been the happiest I’ve ever been. My mom knows," she had said at that time.



Gomez wants to reach out to those who are struggling with mental health through her organisation.



"Growing up in the spotlight has definitely taught me so much," Gomez said. "I can’t believe I am where I am mentally just because of how I took the necessary steps in order to kind of remove myself from that because it’s just not normal. I really want people to be understood and seen and heard. It’s okay to not be okay."



Gomez is ready to take on new challenges head-on. She is turning 30 in July and is ready to take on challenges 'alone' and 'strong'.