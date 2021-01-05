Sanjay Dadich on sharing an emotional relationship with Zee Theatre's teleplay 'Sir Sir Sarla'

Sanjay Dadich shares a deep, emotional relationship with Zee Theatre's teleplay 'Sir Sir Sarla'

Zee Theatre is currently screening Makarand Deshpande’s classic play Sir Sir Sarla on Airtel Spotlight. The teleplay which stars Makarand Deshpande, Aahana Kumra, Sanjay Dadhich and Anjum Sharma explores different dynamics of a Student -teacher relationship. The play holds a special place in actor Sanjay Dadhich’s life who plays the role of Phanidhar.



The actor gets nostalgic as he looks back at his journey with ‘Sir Sir Sarla.’ He shares, “I used to help backstage when Anurag Kashyap was playing the role of Phanidhar. I have seen him breathe life into the character and wished to be a part of such a classic. My dream came true when I was asked to step in his shoes and play the role of Phanidhar.”

Sanjay further added that Kashyap would often joke with him that he owed his career to him. “Anurag would tell me that if he had not left ‘Sir Sir Sarla, I wouldn’t have been able to play Phanidhar."

When asked about the concept of the teleplay, he said “No matter how much you travel with a play, you can possibly just do 50 shows in a year. A teleplay however can reach even a rural audience that may not have had any access to theatre."

With 'Sir Sir Sarla', Dadich has had the opportunity to work with Makarand Deshpande who he considers as his mentor. "I totally surrender to him when he directs because that helps me grow as a performer."