Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets a shout-out from Victoria Beckham for her Citadel premiere outfit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently got a shout-out from designer Victoria Beckham for wearing one of her designs at the Citadel London premiere. The event saw the lead cast of the series- Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in attendance along with creators the Russo Brothers. The event was also attended by the Indian Citadel makers and spies, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. Samantha looked stunning in a black co-ord couture by none other than Victoria Beckham, who is one of the leading and most popular designers across the globe.



For the premiere, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a black crop top and a matching skirt with lace trimming. The actress tied her hair in top bun and sported fringes which made her look chic. Samantha's photo was shared by Victoria Beckham on her Instagram stories as she wrote, "You look incredible."



According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has started filming the Indian version of Citadel. The actress plays the lead alongside Varun Dhawan. Raj and DK are helming the Indian chapter of the Citadel series.



Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. Touted as one of the biggest shows of Prime Video, it will soon be adapted in mutiple languages in other countries.