Ryan Reynolds labels UK curry house as 'best Indian food in Europe', sales double up at the eatery

Ryan Reynolds recently took to social media to endorse a curry house in a small Cheshire town. Reynolds shared a pamphlet of the eatery on his Instagram story and labelled it as the 'best Indian food in Europe'.

The Hollywood actor, 45, praised the Light of India Balti House in Ellesmere Port as he shared a picture of the restaurant`s menu.

Posting the picture to his Instagram Stories, the 'Deadpool star said, "Best Indian food in Europe." He didn`t let slip what he ordered from the establishment.



Interestingly, the restaurant owners and staff members had no idea when the actor ordered from them. The restaurant 'The Light of India' was established in 1980 and was the area's first Indian restaurant.



Reynold and actor Rob McElhenney are co-owners of Wrexham and are reported in the UK ahead of the launch of their Welcome to Wrexham documentary scheduled to release next week.



Shaa Rahaman, 28, whose family runs the restaurant spoke to BBC and said he was "gobsmacked" when he spotted the post.



He recalls calling his parents to ask if Reynold had come to the restaurant. His parents instead asked, "who is Ryan Reynolds?'"



Rahaman states he showed them the actor's photographers but was met with 'blank faces' from his parents. He admitted that his South-Asian parents were more into Bollywood films and rarely watched any Hollywood film.

Rahaman admitted that since the actor's post, the sales at the restaurant have picked up considerably. "It's been completely crazy since Sunday," he said. "We were just starting to recover as a business after Covid and this has been like a godsend, it's been insane."



Reynolds has made several trips to the UK since taking over Wrexham nearly two years ago, but the 'Free Guy' star recently said that his wife, Blake Lively, wasn't too impressed when she first heard about his business venture.



Speaking in a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ryan said: "I remember seeing Blake and saying, 'I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again'."



"The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales."



(With agency inputs)