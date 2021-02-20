Rose McGowan reveals she is a permanent resident of Mexico

Actor Rose McGowan has left the United States and is currently living in Mexico.



According to Fox News, McGowan revealed in an interview on the `The Dab Roast`, "I just got my permanent residency card from Mexico, and I`m so grateful to have it. This is a really healing land here and it is truly magical."The 47-year-old actor has been living in Mexico for almost a year.



Back in early 2020, right after the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the star had headed south."I`m in a place called Coba (on the Yucatan peninsula). I knew (COVID-19) was going to get really bad in America and I had a moment to figure out where I wanted to be. My lease was up in New York so I came here to Mexico where I`m living for a third of the price. It`s beautiful here," she explained on social media at the time.



As per Fox News, since moving, she has also found love. McGowan told Extra in October that she met a man named Ivan and they have been living together.



The `Charmed` star said on `The Dab Roast`, "His name is Ivan and he is from Northern Mexico... He`s just a beautiful human, a good man, and age-appropriate. He`s 41, so handsome.""He looks to me kind of like a Latin movie star from the `40s, but he`s so humble, just an honorable human, really supportive of me. And one of the greatest things... he does not know a lot about my weird world," she added. She further said, "We live together. It`s been six months now; brought me so much happiness. (ANI)