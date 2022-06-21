Robert Pattinson is the most attractive man in the world, according to science

If Amber Heard has the most beautiful face in the world according to science, the same algorithm has also declared Robert Pattinson as the most attractive man in the world. Back in 2020, the actor's beauty was judged using the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi- an ancient Greek Calculation method- to measure the actor's face.



Two years on Pattinson continues to hold that title. According to a recent report by LadBible, the actor continues to remain the most attractive man on earth based on the algorithm that ranks different facial features analysed of other actors like Ryan Gosling, Idris Elba, Brad Pitt and Henry Cavill. While these actors are also known for their good looks, none of them could match Pattinson’s perfect features if we go by science.



In ancient times, this calculation was mainly used by architects and artists like Leonardo Da Vinci to map and measure the “perfect” length and width for their artistic creations.

In present times, the same formula has been used to measure beauty standards and determine the perfect facial features. The symmetry and proportion of the face are also taken into account when one is measuring the face.

Centre of Facial Cosmetic Surgery’s Dr Julian De Silva told LadBible that Pattinson was a clear winner "when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection."



According to the analysis, while Pattinson has the most perfect physical features, Henry Cavill, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt and George Clooney ranking fifth formed the top 5 of the attractive men list.