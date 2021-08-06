Rihanna's three word reaction to her billionaire status is 'priceless'

Rihanna is now officially a billionaire and the richest woman musician in the world with a net worth estimated at $1.7 billion.



After Forbes declared her as the new member of the billionaire club, Rihanna was spotted shopping on the streets of New York with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. During her shopping spree, the 33-year-old mogul was asked about her new billionaire status by paps.

Rihanna on being named a Bilionaire by Forbes: “God is good.“ Captured by @247PAPSTV pic.twitter.com/ilZw1BfDTD — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) August 5, 2021 ×

“Rih, self-made billionaire. What does that mean to you?” the cameraman asked. Listening to him, she simple laughed and humbly replied, “God is good,”



Now, the short video is going viral on social media and netizens are praising the humble behaviour of the diva. Some called her reaction to “self-made billionaire” priceless, while other hope ASAP won't be intimidated dating a billionaire now.



During the day, Rihanna wore a pink furry hat, ripped denim shorts, a tube top and strappy heels. Meanwhile, Rocky opted for an all-black look.



The Barbados-born singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, derives an estimated $1.4 billion of her fortune from her 50% stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Forbes reported. The rest of Rihanna`s wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as a singer and actress, the magazine said.