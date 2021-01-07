A kitchen staffer at Britain's Buckingham Palace has been sentenced to eight months of jail for stealing items from the palace and selling them on eBay.



Adamo Canto, 37, worked as a kitchen assistant inside the palace and was sentenced in court on Monday after pleading guilty to three counts of theft between November 2019 and August 2020.



According to the Police, they have recovered a 'significant quantity' of stolen items when they searched his staff quarters in Buckingham Palace which serves as Queen Elizabeth's London residence. Adamo had been working there since 2015.



The goods recovered are reportedly worth $136,000 and some of them were lsited on the eBay auction site for a small fraction of their actual worth.

The items that were put up on the e-portal included items like prestigious medals and a photo album showing images from the Queen's state banquet for US pResident rump when he visited Britain in June 2019.



Canto stated he was desperate for money to pay off debts. He even stole a limited edition pocket watch and a Samsung mobile specially made for Queen's second son Prince Andrew.