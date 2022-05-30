Queen Elizabeth to meet Harry and Meghan's daughter for the first time during platinum jubilee celebrations

Lilibet, meet Lilibet! If multiple reports are to be believed, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is going to be meeting her great-granddaughter and her namesake Lilibet Diana, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for the first time on Saturday.



The former royals will be part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration in London over the weekend which is also the time when their daughter turns one. Meghan and Harry welcomed their child, a baby girl, on June 4 2021 in America where they live now after quitting their roles as senior members of the British Royal Family in 2020. They also share a son, Archie together.



The couple, to honour the Queen and Harry's mother, late Princess Diana, named their second-born Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. At the time of her birth, the royal family was not present in America and also had a strained relationship with Harry and Meghan in the aftermath of their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey.



Reports state that the Queen has asked her family to put their differences aside and provide a united front during the platinum jubilee celebrations the coming weekend. Harry and Meghan are likely to invite the Queen as the guest of honour at baby Lilibet's first birthday. The couple, along with their two kids are expected to fly to London in the coming days and will be staying at Frogmore Cottage- of which they have a rolling lease- dispelling rumours that they have abandoned their UK base forever.



Meanwhile, Harry and his brother Prince William have been working on their strained relationship for the past few months over FaceTime. The family is likely to come together to celebrate the 75 years of the monarchy as one unit.

Multiple reports state that Lilibet’s birthday party will be taking place at Frogmore Cottage, where the Sussexes will be based during their stay in the UK, with Princess Eugenie and family reported to have temporarily moved out.



Reports that the queen may be planning to attend the birthday party came up after it was speculated that she will miss the Derby on Saturday. The famous horse race remains one of the few major prizes the Queen has never won, and she has no runners in the race this year.