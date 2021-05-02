Princess Charlotte is all smiles in the new photo shared on her 6th birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton's little princess turned 6 today!



Marking her 6th birthday, the Royals released a new picture of Princess Charlotte and she is looking all grown up.



In the picture released, Princess Charlotte -- fourth in line to the British throne -- is all smiles and looking adorable in a floral summer dress while her long blonde hair rests on her shoulder. The picture was taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge this weekend in Norfolk.

William and Kate are also parents to 7-year-old son Prince George and 3-year-old son Prince Louis. Charlotte is the middle child of the Royal couple. She was born at 08:34 in May 2015 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London – the same hospital where Kate gave birth to her two sons.

Earlier, this week the duke and duchess celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. In honour of the occasion, Kensington Palace released two portraits of the royal couple and also shared an Instagram video of the pair and their three children. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C."