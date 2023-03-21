Prince Joachim of Denmark is moving to the US after his children are stripped off royal titles 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not the only royals to have moved to the US. Prince Joachim of Denmark on Friday announced that he and his family would be moving to the US. The Prince in the second son of Queen Margrethe. Prince Joachim will be moving to Washington DC in the summer along with his wife, Princess Marie and their two children.



It is widely been reported that the Prince decision to move to the US comes after the Queen of Denmark last year announced that she was stripping Joachim’s four children of their prince and princess titles. In early 2023, they became known as His/Her Excellency Count of Monpezat instead of His/Her Highness. Joachim is also father to sons Nikolai, 23, and Felix, 20, from his previous marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. The union lasted from 1995 until 2005. He remarried in 2008 to Marie.



Once in the US, the 53-year-old Prince will start a new job at the Danish Embassy under the Ministry of Defense on Sept. 1.



The announcement about the move was made by the Palace through a statement. It was revealed that that Joachim and his wife, 47, moved to France four years ago.



"The reason was that Prince Joachim initiated France's highest-ranking military training course as a supplement to the Prince's long-term commitment to the Defense," the statement read. "After completing their education, both the Prince and Princess were associated with the Danish Embassy in Paris as the Defence Attaché and Special Cultural Representative, respectively."



Following the Queen's announcement, the prince had spoken to Danish outlet B.T. for a joint interview with the princess. Joachim alleged that he hadn’t talked to his mother, his brother Crown Prince Frederik or his sister-in-law Crown Princess Mary following the shocking news.



He also claimed that the monarchy "unfortunately" had not connected with them since the announcement of the title changes and said, "It’s also family. Or whatever we want to call it," he said.



Joachim is sixth in line to the Danish throne. His children will maintain their places in the order of succession, which is currently seventh through 10th.