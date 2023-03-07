Prince Harry reveals he took hallucinogenic drugs to get over his past trauma

Britain's Prince Harry has admitted that he took hallucinogenic drugs such as ayahuasca to get over past trauma. Harry spoke candidly to trauma expert Gabor Maté recently and admitted the psychedelic drugs helped him acknowledge his mother, Princess Diana's death and move forward in life.



Maté discussed how people may use drugs or alcohol as coping mechanisms, and addressed Harry's previous cocaine and marijuana usage.



"Marijuana is different (to cocaine). That actually did really help me," Harry said before detailing his experiences with hallucinogens. "It was the cleaning of the windscreen, the removal of life’s filters — these layers of filters — it removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, relief, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold back for a period of time."



Harry also added that he started doing it initially for recreation and soon realised how good it was for him. "I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past. They’re unlocking so much of what we’ve suppressed," Harry said.



Therapy using psychedelic drugs, including the naturally occurring psilocybin compound found in mushrooms, is growing in popularity in several countries in the world.



Hallucinogenic drugs are becoming quite accessible and many states are working on laws to not only decriminalize but also legalize regulated psychedelic therapy programs.



During the chat, Harry also addressed the backlash that has come his way after the release of his explosive memoir Spare, which was released earlier this year. The book reportedly lifted the veil on many royal encounters and talked about his troubled relationship with his step-mother, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and estranged brother Prince William.

"I certainly don’t see myself as a victim," he said. "I’m really grateful to be able to share my story in the hope that it will help, empower, encourage others. … And hopefully, let people understand that again, back to this human experience that we all in some shape or form, (are) all connected, especially through trauma."



The Duke of Sussex categorically stated that he never looked for sympathy when he wrote his memoir.

Harry explained that he wrote the book as a way to help "someone or some people out there" who have endured mental health and mental illness struggles.



"There are people who have shared things of my life, outside my control, be it true or false. But to be able to share the things of my life that I think are important, for other people, it does, it feels good. But to me, it feels like an act of service," he said.



Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have been invited to the UK for King Charles' coronation ceremony scheduled to take place on May 6. King Charles III will be formally crowned at London's Westminster Abbey, nearly nine months after he took over the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.