Prince Harry quarantining at Fogmore Cottage ahead of Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry rushed to be with his family in United Kingdom as the news of his grandfather Prince Philip's demise came in on Friday. Harry reportedly, has isolated himself in familiar quarters ahead of the Duke's funeral on Saturday.



Harry arrived in the UK from California on Sunday and has quarantined himself at the Fogmore Cottage- where he lived with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie before the young family relocated to America permanently.



Meghan - who is expecting their second child together, a baby girl – did not accompany her husband as a royal spokesperson told a magazine the Duchess of Sussex "has been advised by her physician not to travel."



Fogmore, currently, serves as the residence of Harry's first cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband and their infant son. Harry is staying in at his former residence as a house guest.



Prince Philip is currently lying at rest at Windsor Castle and his funeral will take place on April 17, Saturday.