Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's documentary runs into trouble as a shot of the paps turns out to be 'fake'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary has run into troubled waters even before its release. The trailer of the film was unveiled last week which had a shot of the couple being swamped by the paparazzi. Recent reports claim that the shot of the paps was "fake". The shot shows dozens of cameramen packed together and reports state that it is actually taken from a Harry Potter premiere in London long before Harry and Meghan had even met each other.

The Sun's photographer Doug Seeburg was reportedly captured in the photo while attending the July 2011 premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 at Trafalgar Square. The photo was used before the Duke of Sussex said in the trailer, “I had to do everything I could to protect my family” in a voice-over.



Many have pointed out that it was a careless error from Netflix and stated that the image was found to be the first search result under “paparazzi” on the stock image site Alamy.



“I don’t imagine Harry would have realised, but Netflix have been careless here as it weakens Harry’s comment about protecting his family," author and royal expert Ingrid Seward said.



The Sun photographer recalled that “It was a huge event. Crowds and crowds of fans had turned out in the rain and camped overnight to see the actors. There were no members of the royal family there,” he said.



The news comes amid reports that state Prince William has vowed to hit back at any swipes that Harry and Meghan make in the documentary against the royal family.