Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for deal with company selling skin-whitening cream

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now facing backlash over a new partnership with a beauty care line that has skin-whitening creams.

The former royals landed a deal with Proctor and Gamble (P&G), the manufacturer of the popular and controversial Olay line of skin management and lightening creams. This stands opposite to the public image of Meghan and Harry who have been vocal about anti-racism.

Alex Malouf, a former Procter & Gamble executive told a publication, "Meghan has talked a lot about the issue of race and racism, so this does stick out like a sore thumb.”

The "global partnership" with P&G was established to "build more compassionate communities," and according to the Daily Mail, the Olay brand currently sells the "White Radiance" moisturizer in India, Singapore and Malaysia.