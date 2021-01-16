Prince Harry is reportedly heartbroken amid royal rift, but is happy in the new life

It's been almost a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their Royal duties and moved far away from their UK family. A close friend of the couple, journalist and author Tom Bradby is speaking out and gave some insights of the family.



In an interview, Tom revealed that Harry is still upset by the family issues but however, he and his wife, are happy in their new independent life in America.

Tom is the journalist who was on the South Africa tour with the Sussexes, When asked if he thinks Harry and Meghan seem any happier since they moved to California, to which Bradby replied, "I think they are feeling better, yes…So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by''.



By talking further, Tom thinks, that Harry is still “heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don’t necessarily need to have the knowledge to know that, but I think it is true.”



Tom also spoke about the brother relationship, “The situation with the family clearly isn’t ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all,” he shared. “But are they unhappy out there? No, I don’t think that’s right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do. I think William does too, I don’t think he finds it easy.”

Bradby's interviewed the couple during a 2019 Africa tour and provided insight into growing tensions within the royal, with a tearful Meghan describing the difficulty of being a new mother and dealing with incessant scrutiny as she tearfully confessed she was "not OK" in an iconic interview.



Later, Harry admitted brothers rift in an ITV documentary presented by Bradby that he and William were on ‘different paths’ and have good and bad days in their relationship.