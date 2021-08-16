Prince Harry is amused at Orlando Bloom voicing his character in animated satire, 'The Prince'

‘The Prince’, an animated satire show on British Royal family has caught the eye of Prince Harry and why shouldn’t it as the show takes on the life of the English crown and its members including The Queen.

The HBO Max animated comedy is created in 12 parts and is by Family Guy co-executive producer Gary Janetti. During a show, Janetti was asked how Prince Harry felt about Bloom’s casting to which he said, “I don't know if Harry has said anything to Orlando about it, but I know before the show premiered, he was aware that Orlando was doing it. And he seemed to have a sense of humour about it.”

In the UK royals satire, Prince Harry is shown coming to terms with his post-royal life as he and Meghan arrive in an LA apartment. As he looks around in the show, he is heard saying: “This might be the smallest palace I have ever been in.” To this an animated Meghan Markle says “well, it's an apartment” and Harry replies, “Yes, an apartment palace, I know that. Lots of tiny palaces inside one big palace.”

The HBO Max series centers around a fictional version of Prince George as a child tyrant with expensive taste, a withering sense of humour and a dim view of his family. The show has sparked a backlash over its decision to mock George, eight, and his siblings Charlotte, five, and Louis, three, as well as its depiction of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

HBO Max’s ‘The Prince’ is available to stream in the US on HBO Max but is not yet airing in the UK. It stars Dan Stevens as the Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie Turner as the Duchess of Cambridge and Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry.