Prince Harry gets slammed on Twitter for advising self-care to avoid 'burnout'

Prince Harry's advice on how to engage in self-care in order to avoid 'burnout' has not gone down well with many.



On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex participated in Inner Work Day with BetterUp, a professional and personal development organization for which he serves as chief impact officer.



Harry along with many other stars, including Serena Williams and Pau Gasol, opened up about the work they do to keep themselves balanced and mentally fit to tackle life. Harry divulged that he engages in self-care to help combat "burnout."



He explained that burnout forces people to "look inside yourself" in order to find ways to push back and be successful.He added that while teams can turn to one another for encouragement, fighting burnout via self-care "starts at home, and it starts (internally)."



"I now put in about half an hour, 45 minutes in the morning when it's like, okay, one of the kids has gone to school, the other one's taking a nap, right? There's a break in our program," he said

.

"It's either for workout, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate," Harry revealed, adding he needs "to meditate every single day."



He continued, "I would hope that everybody would be able to do that. But the reality is that once your time starts slipping away, and once you have other commitments in your day, or you need to be there and to show up for other people, guess what the self-care is: The first thing that drops away."



Many on social media called the Prince woke and called out his privileged life. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle live in a sprawling mansion in California which is estimated at $14 million. The couple quit their roles as members of the British royal family in 2020 and since then have moved to the US to live a more private life with their two children.



Soon after Prince Harry's session, a user on Twitter wrote, "'Eh! What the hell is he talking about? He's never done a hard day's work in his life.'

Eh! What the hell is he talking about ? He's never done a hard day's work in his life — Tanner (@elsa_hails) February 3, 2022 ×

So sick of hearing him talking about work. He is far from emotionally healed, needs to do some work. — MaarkyyMark (@MaarkyyM) February 4, 2022 ×

It’s just hilarious to hear Just Harry & Serena talking about burnout, boundaries, taking me time off when neither of them have had a regular 9-5, 5days/week job, relying on paychecks & workplace benefits — Dane Hall 😷WEAR A MASK😷 (@DaneHall798) February 4, 2022 ×

The Prince said that as a husband, father and businessman, he knows firsthand how easy it is to slip out of the habit of self-care, but it remains important to be included in your routine.



The interview comes months after Harry advised people who feel 'stuck in jobs that don't bring them joy' to quit and said leaving work was something to be 'celebrated'.