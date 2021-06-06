Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been demoted on the official royal website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been demoted on the official royals website.



After stepping back from their royal duties last year, the couple shared a shocking revelation about their past royal life in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they alleged the royal family for being racist.



Months after opening up about their life, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's profiles on the website Royal.uk now appear below in the line of working royal family members.



According to the report, the post had been “under construction” in previous weeks but has been set live once again. This time, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who used to be featured just below the big brother Prince William and wife, Kate Middleton are now appearing below the Earl and Countess of Wessex. This puts them in the 10th and 11th slot.

Meghan Markle battled suicidal impulses while she was pregnant with son Archie, reveals Prince Harry



Prince Harry and Markle's bio was also updated with their decision to step back.



Harry’s updated biography reads, “As announced in January, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family. They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages. Frogmore Cottage in the UK remains their family home.”



Meghan’s bio adds, “The Duchess will continue to support a number of charitable causes and organizations which reflect the issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare.”

From suicide to racist attack on baby Archie: 10 big reveals from Prince Harry-Meghan Markle bombshell interview



In the past few months, Harry has shared dark secrets about his past life; from Meghan's suicidal thoughts and past life hurdles, to why he moved to the US with his wife and son to California in order to break a family cycle of "pain and suffering" after realizing his father Prince Charles "treated me the way he was treated," Harry has revealed plenty of things.



"When it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure that I break that cycle," said Harry. "There's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. And as parents, we should be doing the most we can to try and say, "You know what? That happened to me, I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you," he added.



Harry and Meghan now live in Montecito, around an hour north of Los Angeles. They welcomed their second baby- a girl- on Sunday.