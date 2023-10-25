Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called out on Family Guy for making millions doing nothing

The animated series Family Guy has mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in its latest episode. The show's Sunday episode features Peter Griffin (voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane) sitting in a bar with friends pondering how to get back money he is owed when he jokes that he’ll "go it alone, just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry."



The scene then shows the cartoon versions of Harry and Meghan lying poolside as a butler approaches with an envelope.



The butler says, "Sir, your millions from Netflix for… no one knows what." The animated Prince Harry waves him away and says, "Put it with the rest of them."



The cartoon version of Meghan Markle is then shown to get a notification on her phone. She says, "Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco."



The animated prince sighs and says, "I shouldn’t have left the made-up nonsense."



The dig comes after the couple's deals in Hollywood faced criticism within the industry.



In June, Bill Simmons, head of Spotify’s global sports content, called the couple out after their multimillion-dollar deal with the audio platform ended, shortly after the last airing of Markle’s podcast Archetypes.



During an episode of Bill Simmons Podcast, he called Harry and Meghan "f---ing grifters" and added, "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories," Simmons said.



United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer also took a dig at Markle after the end of Archetypes, telling news website Semafor earlier this year, "Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent."



"And, you know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something," he added.



Harry and Meghan signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix in 2020, and have so far released three docuseries - Harry and Meghan, Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead. There is also a scripted project in the works, with the couple purchasing the rights to Carley Fortune's romance novel Meet Me at the Lake.



As for the Instagram quip, the couple does not post sponsored content on their social media. However, there was speculation that Markle could make up to $1 million a post if she chose to do so.



The Family Guy dig comes after Comedy Central’s South Park previously poked fun at Harry and Meghan in an episode titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour.



The episode had them being called royalty in Canada and being depicted as wanting privacy and seeking attention simultaneously, appearing on talk shows and stages around the world.



