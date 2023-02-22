Prince Harry and Meghan Markle break their silence over South Park's parody episode on them 

Contrary to various news reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle will not take any legal action against the makers of hit comedy series South Park. Speculations were rife that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were planning to take legal action against the series over a recent episode that parodied the couple.



The episode that sparked rumours of a lawsuit is part of South Park's 26th season. Titled Worldwide Privacy Tour, the second episode of the latest season aired on February 15 on Comedy Central. The episode follows a fictional Prince Of Cana and his wife who relocate to the fictional South Park in Colorado following the death of the Queen of Canada.



The South Park version of Prince of Canada and his wife bears a striking resemblance to Harry and Meghan, with the cartoon prince sporting a red beard and his wife outfitted in a pink dress similar to one Meghan, was heavily photographed wearing while attending a Trooping the Colour event in 2018.



During the episode, the Prince of Canada and his wife hold signs that say “we want our privacy” and “stop looking at us.”

Soon after the episode was aired, several media reports claimed that Markle was "upset and overwhelmed" by the show and even hinted that they were looking at taking a legal route against the cartoon parody.



"Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister,” said a royal expert to New York Post. "This appears to be their course of action rather than laughing it off, enjoying the moment and showing the world that they get the joke."



However, the assessment seems to have been wrong. A representative for Prince Harry and Meghan shut down any rumours of a lawsuit Tuesday, in a statement given to E! News. “It’s all frankly nonsense,” said the representative. “Totally baseless, boring reports.”

About the series South Park



Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park has been Comedy Central’s tentpole since it first aired in 1997. The animated series has brought in controversy over the years and ruffled a few famous feathers, including Kanye West, Tom Cruise, and Barbra Streisand.