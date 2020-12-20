Prince Harry- Meghan Markle exchange Christmas gifts with Prince William-Kate Middleton

Christmas is around the corner and like the world, The Royals are also getting into the holiday spirit. After a whirlwind year, the monarchies are getting back to their old customs now. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and Prince William- Kate Middleton, are doing something special this year.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been exchanging gifts this year even though the royal family will celebrate the holiday season apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, People reports.



Meghan and Harry, along with their son Archie, will celebrate their first holiday season in their new Montecito home in California. Meanwhile, Prince William Kate holiday plans are still not revealed after it was announced that Queen has called off her annual family trip to Sandringham and will celebrate in Windsor castle.



"It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans. It's difficult to know what to do for the best," The Duke of Cambridge said.



This is the second year in a row that Prince Harry and Meghan are spending Christmas apart from the royal family.