Piers Morgan reveals the names of the two racist royal family members mentioned in Dutch book

Popular British broadcaster Piers Morgan has revealed the names of two royals who were allegedly concerned about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie. The names of these members were accidentally mentioned in Dutch copies Omid Scobie’s new biography, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival and was later called back from being launched.



Morgan revealed the names of the two royals in Wednesday's episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. According to Morgan, the names are King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, Harry’s older brother.

In the book, Scobie claims Markle wrote private letters to Charles, Harry's father, naming two royals who took part in alleged “troubling” conversations surrounding the couple's then-unborn son’s complexion.



In the final edition of the book — which covers the state of the British monarchy following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022 — Scobie does not name the family members who were said to have questioned the tone of Archie’s skin due to libel laws.



The published passage reads, “Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed probable unconscious bias within the family after it was revealed that (redacted) took part in such conversations about Archie, (redacted) has avoided discussing the subject with (redacted).”



However, several copies of the Dutch version of the book mentioned the names.