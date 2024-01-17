Pharell Williams' latest Louis Vuitton collection celebrates Native American culture

Pharell Williams' second show as a Louis Vuitton designer could be best decribed as Wild West meets melting pot America. Pharell's highly anticipated show was set against the dramatic silhouette of the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris and masterfully channelled Americana, with Native American designs mixing with modern luxury and showcased Williams’ unique vision for the powerhouse.



Celebrity guests including Bradley Cooper, Omar Sy and Carey Mulligan gathered to witness a boulder-laden landscape that evoked the rugged terrains of an idealized America. The collection itself was a vibrant celebration of the American spirit, dripping in the famed confidence of Williams — a lauded music star who is a newcomer to fashion design at this level.



The designs emphasized loose proportions, reflecting a modern take on classic American silhouettes. Models — male and female — strutted down the runway in leather cowboy hats, cowhide valises, and checkered denim jackets adorned with bull badges, their cowboy boots boasting shiny metal points. Rodeo jackets shimmered with intricate embroideries, showcasing the luxurious craftsmanship synonymous with the LVMH-owned brand.

WATCH: Paris Fashion Week kicks off with Louis Vuitton's spring menswear show by Pharrell Williams https://t.co/3mO2F9DPZe pic.twitter.com/f3PjMF19Vs — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) January 17, 2024 ×



The show highlighted the dazzling Vegas-style suiting — jackets with glimmering stripes paired with flared pants, exuding an energy reminiscent of the city’s iconic Strip. The collection also featured oversized jackets, including a statement-making gangster-style fur coat, in bold reinterpretations of traditional Western wear.



"Pharrell wanted to bring out the Native American spirit, he wanted to showcase we’re still here, we’re still resilient,” Rebecca Brady, 54, a Native American from New Town, North Dakota, told The Associated Press.



The event was not just a fashion show but a cultural spectable. VIP guests enjoyed Louis Vuitton-branded hamburgers in a Champagne-fueled barbecue, symbolizing a quirky blend of high fashion and classic Americana.



(With agency inputs)