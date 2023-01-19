Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer to co-chair Karl Lagerfeld themed 2023 Met Gala

The late Karl Lagerfeld will be honoured at the 2023 Met Gala in New York which will take place on May 1. Lagerfeld, a pioneer in the fashion industry, died in 2019 at the age of 85. He had worked at Chanel, Fendi and Chloe in his career. The Met Gala will have Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour as the co-chairs of the event. The theme of this year's Gala will be 'Karl Lagerfeld: A line of Beauty'. It was announced on Wednesday.



The Met's costume institute will gather some 150 of his creations to explore his "stylistic language." Lagerfeld’s original sketches will also be on display at the event.



The theme was first announced by Vogue- which organises the event every year- in September 2022 and was announced with mixed reactions from both fans and stars including Jameela Jamil.



"This man… was indeed, supremely talented, but used his platform in such a distinctly hateful way, mostly towards women, so repeatedly and up until the last years of his life, showing no remorse, offering no atonement, no apology, no help to groups he attacked… there was no explanation for his cruel outbursts," Jamil wrote in part on Instagram at the time.



The actress included in her Instagram post screenshots of several comments in which Lagerfeld gave controversial quotes.