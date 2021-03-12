Patio chairs used in Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview sold out within hours 

The world watched in rapt attention as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7. The bombshell interview revealed some startling facts about the couple's lives while they were still a part of the royal family.



While much is being discussed about the interview- and rightfully so- it has also led to people's eagerness to own the furniture that was used in the interview.



For the interview, Winfrey and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat in a friend’s garden on wicker and acacia outdoor chairs, which belong to the design collection of the former Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight.



The episode aired on Sunday and by Tuesday the chairs from the Christopher Knight Home Burchett collection, which cost approx $554 a pair, had sold out online across retail websites.



The interview had an impact on the popularity of the patio chairs and led to Knight, who played Peter Brady on the hit show, writing a status on Facebook expressing gratitude for the exposure his brand got.



“In Oprah’s sensational interview with Prince Harry and Meghan this week, who would have thought the furniture would have been noticed at all, but it was…and not even by me!” Knight wrote. “I am honoured to have the patio chairs from my collection become the seat of the most fascinating famous sit down in recent history.”



In the two-hour-long interview, Harry and Meghan opened about mental health, racism and the reason why they decided to move to the US.