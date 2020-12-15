Paris Opera singers go digital after the pandemic keeps theatres closed

Just five days before they were due to perform before a live audience for the first time in almost two months, the singers of the Paris Opera learned they could not re-open before January as France`s coronavirus cases remained stubbornly high.



So they decided to film their performance of works by a young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and 18th-century French composers Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Andre Gretry and offer it on a new video-on-demand portal launched last week by the Opera de Paris, which runs the Garnier and the Bastille opera venues.



"Of course it is sad, but we`re very lucky to be able to film this concert, especially because some pieces of music that will be played have never been recorded", said French soprano Pauline Texier.



France`s government announced in November that a lockdown imposed at the end of October to tackle a second coronavirus wave would be partially lifted by Dec. 15 and would include the re-opening of cultural venues.



But last Thursday Prime Minister Jean Castex said museums, cinemas and theatres would not re-open before at least the beginning of January as the target of keeping daily new infections below 5,000 had not been met.



"For me, it`s really a shame that we currently cannot perform. Because we, as artists, are incomplete without the public", Fernando Escalona, a countertenor from Venezuela, told Reuters during the rehearsal.



People from the arts and entertainment world protested in Paris on Tuesday against the government`s decision.



Castex said extra financial aid would be granted to artists and there would be a Jan. 7 meeting to see if some reopening was possible.



Not being able to perform in front of an audience has "become the new normal", American bass Aaron Pendleton said.



"But we`re still able to share our work and we`re still able to work so we`ve been lucky to have that", he added.







