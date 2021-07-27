Paris Hilton is pregnant, expecting first child with fiance Carter Reum

Socialite Paris Hilton is all set to embrace motherhood. Hilton is reportedly expecting her first child with fiance Carter Reum.



According to a report in Page Six, Hilton and Reum have been eager to start a family for a while and Hilton in January had even revealed that she was undergoing IVF treatments.



“He’s just my dream guy. … (Carter is) 100 percent (the one),” she said on the “Trend Reporter” podcast at the time. “We talk about (planning a wedding) all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that.”



The couple's representatives have declined from commenting.



Hilton and the venture capitalist, got engaged in February after dating for a year. Reum popped the question on a private island in front of her family and friends on her birthday eve.



“I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner,” Paris had said in an interview post announcing her engagement on social media. “Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”



The duo sparked rumours of dating when they were spotted at a Golden Globes after-party in 2020.