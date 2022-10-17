Paddingtons and Teddys left after Queen Elizabeth II's death to be contributed to Children's hospital

Over 1000 Paddingtons and teddy bears left by mourners outside Royal Residences in London and Windsor after the death of Queen Elizabeth II will now find new homes at various children's hospitals in the UK.



The plushies were left as a form of tribute by people mourning the late Queen's death.



On Saturday, Buckingham Palace, The Royal Parks and Barnado's children's charity announced the decision to gift the Paddingtons and teddy bears to Barnado's children services — a nonprofit organization that the late monarch passed to Queen consort Camilla in 2016.



"The teddy bears will all be professionally cleaned and delivered in the coming weeks," a press release read.



The news was announced with an image of the Queen Consort who could be seen smiling at the camera dressed in a dark blue outfit. Her Royal Highness was surrounded by Paddingtons and teddy bears in the image.



According to reports, the official picture was taken in the Morning Room at Clarence House on Thursday, which marked the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book.

While waiting to be delivered to the nonprofit organization, the teddy bears are currently being "well looked after" at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and in the Royal Parks nursery situated in Hyde Park, according to the release.