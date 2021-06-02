Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai stuns in red as she features on British Vogue cover 

The cover of the July edition of British Vogue magazine is no ordinary one. The magazine roped in none other than Nobel Laureate Mala Yousafzai as their cover girl.



Malala, an advocate of girl child education and women's equality won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.



Malala took to her official Instagram page to share two images from the shoot as she wrote, "Thrilled and humbled to be on the cover of @britishvogue! I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world. Thank you @edward_enninful for creating a British Vogue where all of us belong. Thank you @sirin_kale for your beautiful words. And thank you to everyone who worked on these photos."



Malala shared three photos along with the post. The cover image has a head shot of the Pakistani born activist, with her head covered with a red scarf. Another image has her dressed in pristine white while the third image is a candid one where she is seen seated, dressed in red, looking downwards with her blue scarf flying.



Malala in an interview with the British magazine said that she enjoyed `each and every moment` at Oxford University including visiting McDonald`s and playing poker.



She completed her philosophy, politics and economics degree at Oxford University last. Discussing her time at university, she told the publication,"I was excited about literally anything. Going to McDonald`s or playing poker with my friends or going to a talk or an event."



"I was enjoying each and every moment because I had not seen that much before." Malala said, she had "never really been in the company of people my own age because I was recovering from the incident, and travelling around the world, publishing a book and doing a documentary, and so many things were happening. At university I finally got some time for myself."



Malala Yousafzai said her fame affected her schooling in Birmingham, where she was educated after leaving Pakistan.



"People would ask me things like, "What was it like when you met Emma Watson, or Angelina Jolie or Obama?" she said.



"And I wouldn`t know what to say. It`s awkward, because you want to leave that Malala outside the school building, you want to just be a student and a friend," she said.



Malala Yousafzai also discussed the importance of the head scarf for her culturally.



"It`s a cultural symbol for us Pashtuns, so it represents where I come from,` she said. "And Muslim girls or Pashtun girls or Pakistani girls, when we follow our traditional dress, we`re considered to be oppressed, or voiceless, or living under patriarchy. I want to tell everyone that you can have your own voice within your culture, and you can have equality in your culture", said Yousafzai in an interview with Vogue.



Born in Pakistan in 1997, Malala was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman at the age of 15 on her way back to home from school in the Swat District. She was targeted for speaking out about the plight of girls in her region, who were banned from going to school by the Taliban.



Her family eventually moved out of Pakistan due to her treatment and settled in Birmingham, UK.