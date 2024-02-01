Nirmala Sitharaman opts for blue silk saree with kantha work to present Budget 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sartorial choices have always been discussed. The Finance Minister is known to have an exquisite collection of sarees- a traditional garment worn by Indian women- and her saree choices each year while presenting the union budget are also keenly observed and discussed.



On Thursday, as Sitharaman stepped out of the Ministry of Finance at the Central Secretariat with her team and posed for media outside, she looked resplendent in a blue and cream saree.



Nirmala Sitharaman's saree for Budget 2024



Sitharaman wore a blue and cream printed silk saree with Kantha embroidery all over on Thursday as she went to the Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the Indian President Draupadi Murmu ahead of the interim budget 2024.



The saree in ash-blue colour had intricate motifs all over with Kantha embroidery. The embroidery is a specialised kind of thread design done mostly by artisans of West Bengal.

Sitharaman teamed her blue saree with a cream blouse and a stole.



With a red digital tablet in hand, Sitharaman looked elegant as she posed for photographs in front of the Ministry of Finance. She wore a small bindi, her hair was tied back and she wore a gold bangle to complete the look. The colour of her saree this year was different. The Finance Minister in the past years has opted for sarees in colours of red, brown and yellow.



Handloom saree lover



The Finance Minister has promoted handloom sarees in the past. Here's a look at her sartorial choices in the past budget sessions.



In 2023, Sitharaman wore a red and black temple border saree with Kasuti threadwork all over. A staunch supporter of traditional handlooms ever since she became the Finance Minister, Sitharaman has always opted to promote handloom sarees when presenting the Union budget in the past years.