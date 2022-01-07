Nicolas Cage to become a father for third time, expecting his first child with wife Riko Shibata

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is set to become a father for the third time. The 58-year-old actor and his wife Riko Shibata, 27, are expecting their first child together.



A representative for the couple confirmed the news of Shibata's pregnancy to People magazine on Thursday.

"The parents-to-be are elated!" the spokesperson said.



Cage and Shibata got married in Las Vegas in a small ceremony on February 16, 2021, a date chosen to honour the birthday of Cage's late father.



Cage is already a father to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.



Cage's was earlier married to Patricia Arquette (1995 to 2001), Lisa Marie Presley (2002 to 2004) and Alice Kim (2004 to 2016).



In March 2019, the "Con Air" star married Erika Koike in Las Vegas but four days later, the duo requested an annulment. Their divorce was granted in June 2019.

