Nick Cannon is expecting a baby boy with model Alyssa Scott, his 4th child in less than a year

Nick Cannon is going to be a father again. The comedian-rapper is expecting a baby boy with model Alyssa Scott.



Scott took to Instagram to confirm that she is expecting a baby boy with Cannon in a Father's Day special post. This would Cannon's seventh child and fourth baby in a year.



In the post shared by Scott, Cannon' face is not completely visible but his tattoos make it apparent. He appears shirtless, holding Scott's baby bump.



"Celebrating you today," she wrote to Cannon, posting the photo on her Instagram Story.





The post comes a month after Scott confirmed in a now deleted maternity post that she was expecting a son. The caption read as 'Zen S Cannon'.



The post was taken down later. In another post Scott revealed that she was in "the final days" of her pregnancy.



Scott's post comes just days after Cannnon welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa on Monday, June 14.



He had a daughter with Brittany Bell in December last month, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son.



Cannot was previously married to singer Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016 and the two share 10 year old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

